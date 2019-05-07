×
Wan-Bissaka reaffirms England commitment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    07 May 2019, 18:38 IST
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - cropped
Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is determined to represent England at senior level despite overtures from Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 21-year-old right-back has enjoyed a fine campaign at Selhurst Park that has led to him being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

A potential senior England call-up has been mooted, though Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is well stocked in that department thanks to Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Wan-Bissaka is of Congolese descent and has represented DR Congo at youth level, but the England Under-21 international said he still aspires to play for the country of his birth.

"The aim is England," he told Standard Sport.

"I am happy playing with England and representing England, so that is what I am going to continue doing.

"My aim is just to keep playing and improving. By improving, hopefully that does not go unnoticed and that will get me the chance, the same as it did with the [Crystal Palace] team now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good 2-0win clean sheet qualification secured #ENG21s #AWB

A post shared by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@a_bissaka) on

Premier League 2018-19
