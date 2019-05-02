×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warnock fined £20,000 by FA over referee remarks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
89   //    02 May 2019, 01:58 IST
neilwarnock-cropped
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) for comments he made about referee Craig Pawson following his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in March.

Warnock was left fuming after goals in the last 10 minutes of the game from Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek overturned Cardiff's 1-0 lead and denied the Bluebirds three precious points in their fight against relegation.

Azpilicueta's goal was allowed to stand despite the Spain international being in an offside position, and Warnock branded Premier League officials "the worst" in his post-match comments.

After finding Warnock guilty of three breaches of FA Rule 3, the FA said in a statement: "Whilst the manager denied three breaches of FA Rule E3, they were subsequently found proven during an independent regulatory commission hearing.

"Comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, were found to be improper as they questioned the integrity of the match official and/or implied bias.

"In addition, comments he made in a talkSPORT radio interview on 01/04/2019 were found to constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Azpilicueta was asked whether he would contribute towards Warnock's fine, and he told a news conference: "We'll talk in private about this. I was there in the middle because I was the one who scored the goal.

"In the moment, when I scored, I looked at the linesman and he didn't put the flag up. I knew I could have been on the edge of the offside position.

"I cannot ignore that I was offside. VAR will come in next season and that will help everybody, the referees, and every team to get the right decisions.

"Sometimes we've been punished in the same way. I'm sorry for him. But for the one goal I scored this season."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
Warnock charged by FA over remarks following Chelsea loss
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff could decide Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Sarri fined £8,000 after admitting misconduct charge
RELATED STORY
Premier League has world's worst referees, fumes Warnock
RELATED STORY
My wife wouldn't have stopped me punching them – Warnock rages at officials
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea manager Sarri charged by FA
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff won't shut up shop at City
RELATED STORY
Zola suggests Chelsea to report Burnley after Sarri was allegedly 'offended'
RELATED STORY
Klopp fined £45,000 referee comments
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us