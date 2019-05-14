×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warnock to stay on as Cardiff manager, confirms chairman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    14 May 2019, 21:58 IST
Neil Warnock - cropped
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock will remain Cardiff City's manager for their return to the Championship next season, chairman Mehmet Dalman has confirmed.

Talks over Warnock's future took place following the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday and an agreement has been reached for him to remain at the helm.

The Bluebirds looked like defying the expectations of many in their single season back in the Premier League, but a 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in the penultimate round of fixtures resulted in their relegation.

Warnock, 70, now has the chance to build on his record of eight Football League promotions, achieved when he guided the club to a top-two finish in the second tier in 2017-18.

"He is the best man for the job, there was never any doubt in my mind," Dalman said in quotes reported by the BBC.

"We all share the same vision. We will give [promotion] another go."

Former Sheffield United and QPR boss Warnock dismissed the possibility of overseeing another Premier League campaign when asked about his future after the season-ending triumph at Old Trafford.

"I wouldn't want to manage in the Premier League again," he said.

Cardiff finished two points adrift of safety in the top flight, having won 10 and drawn four of their 38 matches.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Warnock dismisses Premier League future ahead of Cardiff talks
RELATED STORY
Nantes grant Cardiff extension over Sala payment, Warnock confirms
RELATED STORY
Sala tragedy puts Cardiff relegation in perspective – Warnock
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff targets did not want to replace Sala
RELATED STORY
Burnley match crucial if Cardiff are to stay up – Warnock
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff won't shut up shop at City
RELATED STORY
Sala would've been proud, Warnock tells Cardiff players
RELATED STORY
Warnock: Cardiff could decide Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
He is my wife's favourite manager – Warnock reveals Nuno has a fan
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods' Masters win can inspire Cardiff survival, says Warnock
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us