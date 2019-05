Warnock to stay on as Cardiff manager, confirms chairman

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 125 // 14 May 2019, 21:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock will remain Cardiff City's manager for their return to the Championship next season, chairman Mehmet Dalman has confirmed.

Talks over Warnock's future took place following the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday and an agreement has been reached for him to remain at the helm.

The Bluebirds looked like defying the expectations of many in their single season back in the Premier League, but a 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in the penultimate round of fixtures resulted in their relegation.

Warnock, 70, now has the chance to build on his record of eight Football League promotions, achieved when he guided the club to a top-two finish in the second tier in 2017-18.

"He is the best man for the job, there was never any doubt in my mind," Dalman said in quotes reported by the BBC.

"We all share the same vision. We will give [promotion] another go."

Ken Choo: “What a way to finish the season! Well done to the team today for that great win.



“You fans kept us going until the end. It’s been tough, but we stuck together throughout it all.



“Enjoy the summer and see you for the start of 2019/20. #CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/DEsDztCDc5 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 12, 2019

Former Sheffield United and QPR boss Warnock dismissed the possibility of overseeing another Premier League campaign when asked about his future after the season-ending triumph at Old Trafford.

"I wouldn't want to manage in the Premier League again," he said.

Cardiff finished two points adrift of safety in the top flight, having won 10 and drawn four of their 38 matches.