Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WATCH: Evra belts out Bocelli in Ronaldo welcome video

Omnisport
NEWS
News
434   //    20 Jul 2018, 17:17 IST
cristiano ronaldo - cropped
Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Having arrived to a throng of frenzied supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo has now received his most enthusiastic Juventus welcome yet – from Patrice Evra.

Ronaldo, who played alongside Evra at Manchester United, signed a four-year contract with the Serie A champions after they paid Real Madrid a reported initial fee of €100million.

The full-back, who also spent two and a half seasons with Juve, took to Instagram in Bianconeri colours to serenade the Portugal superstar with a rendition of Con Te Partiro, the Italian song made famous by Andrea Bocelli.

Although Con Te Partiro – released in English as Time to Say Goodbye – is ironically more about farewells than welcomes, there is no confusing Evra's excitement at his former team-mate's move to Turin.

"Juventini, you have the best player in the world," Evra sings over the music, before offering Ronaldo some advice on the challenges he will face from the club's eager young players in a traditional pre-season match.

"I know, Ronnie, you have won five Ballons d'Or but at Juve you have to work [hard] like this!" he warned.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar would keep the goal - Evra...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal fans welcome Lucas Torreira
RELATED STORY
3 icons who eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us