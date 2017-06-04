WATCH: Jo fails to replicate Mandzukic's Champions League stunner, still scores

Corinthians striker Jo joked he was trying to copy Mario Mandzukic's Champions League final stunner with an unorthodox goal against Santos.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 14:33 IST

Mario Mandzukic (L) scored a stunning goal that Jo (R) joked he tried to recreate

Mario Mandzukic's spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final on Saturday will live long in the memory – Jo's strike against Santos not so much.

Although Juventus went down 4-1 to history-making Real Madrid in Cardiff, Mandzukic's magnificent goal will stand as one of the all-time greats.

Leonardo Bonucci's diagonal pass to Alex Sandro on the left was volleyed into the box for Higuain, who took a touch with his chest and kept it in the air by poking it to the Croatian.

Mandzukic also controlled with his chest before producing a spectacular overhead kick that flew over Keylor Navas and into the back of the net.

It may well have provided inspiration for Corinthians striker Jo, who added an unorthodox goal to Angel Romero's opener in a 2-0 Campeonato Brasileiro win over Santos later on Saturday.

With the victory secured, the former Manchester City and Everton man playfully suggested he was trying to replicate Mandzukic's moment of magic.

"I joked with Fellipe Bastos, my room-mate, that I was excited about Mandzukic's goal and wanted to do the same," Jo told reporters.