WATCH: Lingard and his mum share emotional World Cup reunion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
385   //    08 Jul 2018, 00:11 IST
Jesse Lingard
England international Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard and his mum have shared an emotional reunion at the World Cup.

Lingard created Dele Alli's goal as England booked a first semi-final appearance since 1990 by beating Sweden 2-0.

The Manchester United midfielder went viral on social media with a doctored snap after England squeezed past Colombia in the last round.

"No mum, I'm not coming home," Lingard posted on Twitter alongside the image.

 

And after the Three Lions swept Sweden aside in Samara on Saturday, Lingard was greeted by his mum.

"Because I said to my mum we ain't coming home she came here," Lingard wrote on Instagram, referencing 1996 hit Three Lions.

"She knows we ain't going home because it's...."

Jesse Lingard is the joker in England team at World Cup
