×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WATCH: Patrice Evra plays with poultry in bizarre Thanksgiving message

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    21 Nov 2018, 23:32 IST
Patrice Evra
Former France defender Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has gone viral again - perhaps literally this time - after posting yet another bizarre video on social media.

The former Manchester United and France defender has been making a name for himself with his antics on Instagram.

Previous efforts included pulling a Jeep to prove his fitness and singing an Andrea Bocelli song to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

And on Wednesday he went a step further with a Thanksgiving message that defies description and has to be seen to be believed... please don't try this at home.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema were among the stars to react to the weird clip, with Evra responding to critics of his antics in a follow-up series of videos on his Instagram story.

"So I made a video for Thanksgiving where I was kissing a chicken - and it was so good. And now apparently I will get salmonella," Evra laughed. "But guys, enjoy your lives, stop being boring. Stop trying to put some negativity on my Instagram.

"And the vegan people, I don't say anything when you're eating all the grass in my garden. Leave it for a cow, they need to eat as well, you eat everything, the flowers, everything. So please, stop being boring.

"I LOVE THIS GAME! I'm weird and happy, so take care. And more crazy videos are coming. But this one was weird, I agree with you. I love you all. Have a nice evening."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 controversial footballers we will always remember 
RELATED STORY
15 most bizarre transfer announcements of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 lows of Sepp Blatter's reign as FIFA President
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
4 footballers who were denied work permit
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who attacked fans
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who took their revenge on the pitch
RELATED STORY
Why Vidic and Ferdinand were United's best ever defensive...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us