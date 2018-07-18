Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WATCH: Perez taunts team-mate after audacious training goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
786   //    18 Jul 2018, 15:02 IST
ayozeperez-cropped
Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez

Newcastle United playmaker Ayoze Perez found the net eight times in the Premier League last season and he has already whetted fans' appetites for the new campaign with an outrageous goal in training that left goalkeeper Rob Elliot embarrassed.

Perez shared a video on his Twitter account that showed Newcastle's players training ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Dublin-based club St Patrick's Athletic.

The clip showed Elliot pulling off a good save from a team-mate's header before the ball rolled to Perez, who – while running away from the goal, kicked the ball onto his left heel with is right foot and sent it looping over the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

The Spaniard's tweet included a cheeky jibe at Elliot, saying: "Next time maybe you can save it."

Not to be shown up, Elliot hit back with a jibe after the friendly match, which Newcastle won 2-0, telling Perez: "You should have saved it for tonight."

