Watford maintains perfect start with 3-1 win over Burnley

Associated Press
NEWS
News
95   //    19 Aug 2018, 20:07 IST
AP Image

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Watford cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday to extend the London side's perfect start to the season and a place among the Premier League's early pacesetters.

Watford took an early lead through Andre Gray, who opened the scoring in the third minute when he converted Troy Deeney's cross into the bottom right corner. Burnley equalized three minutes later when James Tarkowski headed in from close range.

Burnley, which was playing in a sixth competitive match in 25 days as it attempts to qualify for the Europa League group stage, fell off the pace early in the second half.

Watford retook the lead three minutes after the break at Turf Moor when Deeney steered the ball in from the center of the box and doubled its advantage in the 51st through Will Hughes.

Watford beat Brighton 2-0 in its first league game.

