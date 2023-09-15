Watford vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Watford and Birmingham City battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming a 3-3 draw at Coventry City before the international break, leading thrice. Mileta Rajovic scored a brace for the Hornets, while Matt Godden restored parity Coventry in the 87th minute after missing a first-half penalty.

Birmingham, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Millwall at home. Kevin Nisbet and Jay Stanfield scored either side of Scott Hogan's missed penalty to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw left the Blues in fourth spot, having garnered 11 points from five games. Watford, meanwhile, are 18th with five points accrued from as many games.

Watford vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 50 previous meetings, Watford lead 23-17.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Watford claim a 3-0 home win.

Birmingham are looking to win three straight away Championship games for the first time since October 2015.

Watford have won five straight home games against Birmingham, scoring 10 unanswered goals.

Birmingham are enjoying their finest start to a Championship season since 2015-16.

Watford are winless in five games across competitions, losing thrice.

Watford vs Birmingham City Prediction

Watford were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion and started on the right path with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over QPR. However, things have unraveled for Valerien Ismael's side - who have gone winless in five games since then - including a loss to Stevenage in the EFL Cup.

Birmingham, for their part, have started the season brightly in their quest for promotion but are winless in two games, having won the previous four. Considering the same, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Birmingham

Watford vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals