Watford vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Watford welcome second-placed Ipswich Town to the Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (December 12).

The hosts are unbeaten in three league outings and drew 1-1 with Southampton on Saturday. Rhys Healey was the hero for Watford with a last-gasp equaliser after coming on in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ipswich, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row, as goals from Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson helped them to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. They remain hot on the heels of leaders Leicester City (49), trailing by just one point after 20 games, while Watford are tenth with 28 points.

Watford vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 72 times across competitions, with Ipswich leading 29-26.

Their last meeting in the 2014-15 Championship saw Ipswich win 1-0 home and away.

One of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Watford have suffered one defeat in 10 league outings, winning five, while Ipswich have lost one of their last 16 league games.

Five of Watford's seven league wins have come at home, where they have had two of their six defeats.

Ipswich have one win in four away Championship games, scoring and conceding six times.

Ipswich have the best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 43 goals in 20 games, 14 more than Watford.

Watford vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Watford have seen an upturn in form recently, with one loss in 10 league games. They have won three of their last five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding six times.

They have won eight of their last 10 home meetings against Ipswich, conceding once in their last seven clashes.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have won three straight games since a 2-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion, scoring seven times and conceding twice. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven league outings.

Both teams are in good form but will play for the second time in four days, so fatigue could be a factor. Considering that and their recent history, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Ipswich

Watford vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes