Watford vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Watford and Queens Park Rangers kick off their 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign when they square off at Vicarage Road on Saturday (August 5).

Having been relegated from the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign, Watford failed in their bid to secure immediate promotion, as they finished 11th in the Championship last season. Valerien Ismael’s men picked up 63 points from 46 games to finish six points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland in the final playoffs spot.

Watford head into the clash off an unconvincing pre-season, drawing goalless with Boreham Wood and losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in two friendlies.

Meanwhile, QPR also endured a forgettable 2022-23 campaign, finishing a lowly 20th in the Championship. Gareth Ainsworth’s men lost 22 of their 46 games, claiming 13 wins and 50 points to finish just six points above the drop zone.

QPR ended their pre-season with two wins from five friendlies, losing twice.

Watford vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 117 meetings, QPR boast a superior record in the fixture.

Watford have picked up 33 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 31 times.

QPR are on a three-game winning streak against Watford and are unbeaten in their last four visits to Vicarage Stadium, winning thrice since a 3-1 loss in December 2009.

The Hornets have managed just one win in six games across competitions, losing three since April.

QPR are unbeaten in three away games in the Championship, winning twice.

Watford vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

While QPR have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years, Watford will back themselves to put on a show in their first home game of the season. Expect an end-to-end affair at Vicarage Road, with the two sides cancelling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 QPR

Watford vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)