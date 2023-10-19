Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Watford and Sheffield Wednesday battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City before the international break. Goals in either half from Mark McGuinness and Vakoun Bayo ensured a share of the spoils.

Sheffield, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless stalemate at home to Huddersfield Town. The draw left the Owls rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just three points from 11 games with seven points separating them from safety.

Watford, meanwhile, occupy the 20th spot with 10 points to show for their efforts after 11 games.

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Watford lead 23-16.

Their most recent meeting in April 2021 saw Watford claim a 1-0 home win en route Sheffield's relegation.

Watford are unbeaten in five meetings with Sheffield, winning three.

Sheffield have made their worst-ever 10-game start to a season, losing eight.

A failure to win for Sheffield will make them the first Championship side since 2013/14 to go winless in the opening 12 league games, a mark they set a decade ago.

Watford have lost just one of their last home games with Sheffield, winning seven.

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Watford's pre-seaon promotion aspirations have quickly given way to the despair of relegation struggles.

The Hornets' poor start to the campaign has left them in danger of being relegated to the third tier for the first time this century. Valerien Ismael's side ned to start racking up the points to steer clear of the bottom three.

They will fancy their chances of getting something against the division's worst side. Sheffield finished rock-bottom of the standings the last time they were in the Championship, and history is looking likely to repeat itself.

The South Yorkshire outfit are aiming to become only the second side in seven seasons to avoid the drop after getting three points from their opening 11 Championship games.

Nevertheless, expect Watford to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Sheffield

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals