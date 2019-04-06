Wayne Rooney News: DC United star supports teammate with gesture on Twitter

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

What's the story?

Wayne Rooney recently retweeted his DC United's team-mate tweet to congratulate him and show his support.

In case you didn't know...

Rooney joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) club back in Jun 2018 following a spell at his boyhood club, Everton. In the four appearances that he has made this year for the club, he has scored four goals and laid two assists. The 33-year-old still has not lost his magical touch on football even in America.

His teammate whom he showed support for is Russell Canouse who has formerly played for Hoffenheim in the early stages of his career but did not make much headway. Thereafter, he returned to the United States to play for DC United and became teammates with the former Manchester United player. Whilst playing football, Canouse earnt his real estate license and is now authorised to sell houses in the state of Virginia.

The heart of the matter

Canouse does not have a huge fanbase. Instead, on his Twitter account, he has just around 3,000 followers. On the other hand, the England player has close to 17 million followers online. With this retweet, it helped his teammate gain more attention online.

Fans were impressed with Rooney's actions and praised him for showing support. Although Canouse is receiving a pretty good pay while playing football, the playing careers of some footballers may be shortlived. It is always beneficial to have another skillset and source of income. In Canouse's case, his second source of income is through selling houses.

What's next?

Let's hope Canouse's business can start on a high note and both Rooney and him continue to impress for DC United in the season. The club is currently at the top of the table with 10 points after four matches played.

Advertisement