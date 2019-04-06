×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wayne Rooney News: DC United star supports teammate with gesture on Twitter

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
75   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:56 IST

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United
Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

What's the story?

Wayne Rooney recently retweeted his DC United's team-mate tweet to congratulate him and show his support.

In case you didn't know...

Rooney joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) club back in Jun 2018 following a spell at his boyhood club, Everton. In the four appearances that he has made this year for the club, he has scored four goals and laid two assists. The 33-year-old still has not lost his magical touch on football even in America.

His teammate whom he showed support for is Russell Canouse who has formerly played for Hoffenheim in the early stages of his career but did not make much headway. Thereafter, he returned to the United States to play for DC United and became teammates with the former Manchester United player. Whilst playing football, Canouse earnt his real estate license and is now authorised to sell houses in the state of Virginia.

The heart of the matter

Canouse does not have a huge fanbase. Instead, on his Twitter account, he has just around 3,000 followers. On the other hand, the England player has close to 17 million followers online. With this retweet, it helped his teammate gain more attention online.

Fans were impressed with Rooney's actions and praised him for showing support. Although Canouse is receiving a pretty good pay while playing football, the playing careers of some footballers may be shortlived. It is always beneficial to have another skillset and source of income. In Canouse's case, his second source of income is through selling houses.

What's next?

Let's hope Canouse's business can start on a high note and both Rooney and him continue to impress for DC United in the season. The club is currently at the top of the table with 10 points after four matches played.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
MLS DC United Wayne Rooney
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free kick in Major League Soccer
RELATED STORY
9 unbelievable Wayne Rooney career moments
RELATED STORY
MLS: DC United v LAFC Preview - Match Preview, Where to Watch, and More
RELATED STORY
Major League Soccer: how is it different from the top flight European football leagues?
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney reveals the name of the most tactically astute manager that he has worked with
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Wayne Rooney claims he can still play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
MLS: 10 most famous players to have played in Major League Soccer in the USA
RELATED STORY
Champions Atlanta Struggle against Newcomers 
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney helps DC United beat Orlando City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us