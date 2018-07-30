Wayne Rooney breaks nose and DC United duck with first MLS goal

Deep Palan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 854 // 30 Jul 2018, 02:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

Footballer Wayne Rooney experienced the dizzying highs and lows of his MLS career in equal measure when he scored his first goal for DC United, but then suffered a sickening broken nose defending a corner.

Former Manchester United and England ace Rooney, 32, captained the side to a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The 32-year-old scored the opener when he sent a shot through ex-Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard's legs in the Rapids goal on 33 minutes to score the game's first goal at Audi Field.

A Niki Jackson own goal in the 90th minute gave DC United the win before Rooney broke his nose when he was called back to defend a corner in second half stoppage time, colliding with 6ft 7in Colorado colossus Axel Sjoberg. The impact shattered Rooney's nose and caused a gruesome gash over his left eye, leaving the striker with blood streaming down his face. Kellyn Acosta equalised before Howard twice denied DC captain Rooney.

Rooney sports his wound after putting his body on the line to preserve DC United's lead

He later tweeted he was "delighted to score my first goal for DC United", adding that he had acquired "a broken nose and five stitches".

"Big night at Audi Field," he wrote. "3 points. First game as captain. First goal. Broken nose. 5 stitches. Can’t wait for next game."

Rooney's bravery gained respect plaudits from his coach Ben Olsen. "I don't think it's the first time he has bled. He is a pretty tough guy," Olsen said. "It shows you what this means to him right now. He's in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that's a big moment."

DC United currently sit bottom of the table in the Eastern Conference MLS table after the result. Colorado also sit 11th in the Western Conference, one spot of bottom place.