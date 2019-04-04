We all need to row in the same direction – Nainggolan after Icardi's return

Mauro Icardi celebrates his goalscoring return

Radja Nainggolan said "we all need to row in the same direction towards the same objective" after Mauro Icardi made a goalscoring return for Inter in Serie A.

Icardi made his first appearance since being stripped of the captaincy and scored in Wednesday's 4-0 rout of 10-man Genoa.

The former skipper – who had not played since February 9 after claims of injury and tension with the club amid uncertainty over his future – converted a 40th-minute penalty before turning provider for Ivan Perisic in the second half.

Nainggolan praised Inter team-mate Icardi following his successful comeback away from home midweek.

| STAT ATTACK@MauroIcardi scored his rd Inter goal tonight and now sits in th place alongside @vieri_bobo in the Club's all-time top goalscorer list in all competitions #GenoaInter 0-4 pic.twitter.com/FR5NL2y8s8 — Inter (@Inter_en) April 3, 2019

"When we're out on the pitch, we all give our best for Inter," Nainggolan told DAZN post-match after third-placed Inter moved four points clear of rivals AC Milan.

"He showed that he wanted to help us out, and this is the most important thing. His stats speak for themselves.

"He's done a lot for Inter, we all need to row in the same direction towards the same objective."

Icardi – who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli – has scored 10 Serie A goals this season and 16 in all competitions.

Before the match, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta told DAZN: "Icardi's return to the team has been achieved thanks to his application and professionalism in training. It's now time to put everything behind us and look to the present and the future with great optimism.

"We must act as a team with the aim of winning. We must put aside any possible tensions because we want to send a strong message: no [to] the culture of excuses."