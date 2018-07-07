Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We already eliminated Messi - Hernandez unfazed by Hazard threat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.42K   //    07 Jul 2018, 19:46 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Claiming the World Cup scalp of Lionel Messi ensures France have nothing to fear against Belgium star Eden Hazard, according to Lucas Hernandez.

Les Bleus crushed Messi's hopes of winning the tournament when they dispatched Argentina 4-2 in the round of 16.

Didier Deschamps' side subsequently beat Uruguay 2-0 on Friday to tee up a mouth-watering semi-final date with Belgium, who ousted favourites Brazil 2-1 in Kazan.

Left-back Hernandez named Hazard and Romelu Lukaku as key dangers but is undaunted by the challenge of shackling the Premier League pair.

"We have already eliminated the best player in the world [Messi] against Argentina," the Atletico Madrid man told reporters.

"He didn't touch the ball. That's the truth.

"Against Belgium we also have the players to make sure Hazard touches the ball as little as possible."

Hernandez is likely to again be joined in a settled back four by Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti, although there is a slight knee concern over the latter.

Varane, scorer of France's opening goal against Uruguay, believes a collective effort will be needed to keep Belgium's attacking aces under wraps.

"Hazard is a player with great talent, with much pace and big quality," he said.

"There are no miracle solutions against him. You have to leave him little space.

"Lukaku can make it difficult for any team because of his physique. He has good players around him, but we have those too. We can hurt them up front."

Hazard plans to fill World Cup's Messi, Ronaldo void
RELATED STORY
Colombia advances while Senegal is eliminated by tiebreaker
RELATED STORY
Hazard says time is right for Belgium to shine at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Griezmann v Messi, Ronaldo v Godin - A...
RELATED STORY
Hernandez, Mexico happy to be dreamers during World Cup
RELATED STORY
France vs Argentina: Rating the French players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Golden Ball Power Rankings
RELATED STORY
What finally seems to have seperated Ronaldo from Messi
RELATED STORY
Last remaining multiple World Cup champions eliminated
RELATED STORY
Youngsters closing the gap to Messi, Ronaldo, says Southgate
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us