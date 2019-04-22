×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We always feel the same happiness – Al-Khelaifi revels in PSG's Ligue 1 success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    22 Apr 2019, 06:24 IST
PSG-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain celebrate retaining the Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the French champions do not take their domestic success for granted after retaining the Ligue 1 crown.

After wrapping up the title with second-placed Lille's 0-0 draw at Toulouse, PSG capped their sixth trophy in seven sevens by defeating Monaco 3-1 later on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick led the way as PSG completed the double after winning the Trophee des Champions, with a Coupe de France final against Rennes on April 27 to come.

While PSG's dream of European glory continues following their stunning Champions League last-16 exit to Manchester United, Al-Khelaifi revelled in back-to-back triumphs.

"We always feel the same happiness and pride when we win a title as prestigious as the French Championship," Al-Khelaifi said.

"Ligue 1 is the flagship event of a triumphant country at the top of the football world last summer. To say this is enough to point out the great importance we will always give to the titles won in this very great football nation of France.

"I congratulate and I am proud of my players, the coach, the staff and all the forces of Paris Saint-Germain who work tirelessly to help the club grow.

"I would also like to thank our supporters for their unparalleled loyalty and fervour. Their passion for the Club is the most beautiful trophy."

Advertisement
Jardim would welcome Mourinho to Ligue 1
RELATED STORY
Football Skills And Drills: Ligue 1 Players John Bostock And Fortes Steven
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: PSG retain Ligue 1 title thanks to Lille draw
RELATED STORY
Fabinho tells Liverpool team-mates 'joy' will be key to title success
RELATED STORY
Interview: Marc Bartra and the pursuit of happiness
RELATED STORY
Spurs players are heroes - Pochettino revels in incredible triumph
RELATED STORY
5 Paris St Germain players who have impressed in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season
RELATED STORY
Pepe's rise: From fighting relegation to Ligue 1's new star
RELATED STORY
We always expect something special from Messi – Valverde
RELATED STORY
Messi always delivers – Valverde
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us