Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We are also hurt the way you guys are: Dhawan

PTI
NEWS
News
70   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST

London, Sep 6 (PTI) Out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan has tried to put up a defence after India lost the ongoing Test series to England, saying the players are also "hurt" like the fans and followers of Indian cricket.

India went down by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton to give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, the defeat leaving the country's cricket fraternity disappointed.

"People who have been writing negative stuff. We are also hurt the day you guys are. It is important to learn from our mistakes and move forward. We give our best for the nation everytime we walk on the ground and most important thing is as a team we should be in a good mindset before the next game," Dhawan posted on his instagram page.

Poor form of Dhawan along with his opening partners K L Rahul and Murali Vijay have been a cause of concern for India during the Test series as they haven't fired at all in the four Tests played so far.

Dhawan has scored 158 runs from three matches so far while Rahul has managed 113 from four matches. Vijay, who was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests, managed 26 runs from two matches.

"We cannot change the past. So we do our hardwork at the ground as always and keep our process strong. After practice it is important to laugh and be happy so we create positivity in the team. That's what champions do. Easy to be happy when winning. Warriors stay positive when things are down too. Thanks to the fans who are still supporting us," Dhawan wrote.

The fifth and final Test starts at the Oval from Friday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Celtic launch investigation after fans are hurt in Old...
RELATED STORY
No way, José
RELATED STORY
5 former Liverpool players who you don't remember played...
RELATED STORY
5 former Barcelona stars you won’t believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Klopp: We are the Rocky to City's Drago
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us