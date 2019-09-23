We are improving with every game - Neymar sounds warning to PSG rivals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 23 Sep 2019, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar scored for PSG against Lyon

Match-winner Neymar believes Sunday's hard-earned 1-0 victory away to Lyon shows an in-form Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to improve.

The rejuvenated Brazil international continued to win back fans in the French capital by brilliantly beating Anthony Lopes in the 87th minute of a patient PSG performance.

It was his second late winner in as many weeks, Neymar having also seen off Strasbourg with a stoppage-time stunner seven days earlier.

The two narrow Ligue 1 wins offered fewer fireworks than the convincing midweek Champions League triumph over Real Madrid but PSG's star forward welcomed the latest success as another valuable step forward.

"It was a very difficult match," Neymar said after the clash with Sylvinho's side.

"Lyon is a very strong team. They defended very well and played with very dangerous counter-attacks.

"Every game, we improve our level. We really played well."

@NeymarJr:



"Every game we improve our level, we played really well tonight"



Easter egg: Which player takes a tumble in his post match interview #OLPSG pic.twitter.com/asf97cJg9a — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 23, 2019

Neymar has now scored twice in his two matches since returning to Thomas Tuchel's team following a turbulent few months dominated by transfer speculation.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old's successful integration back into the starting XI has proved timely given the absence of injured pair Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, who is close to recovering from a hamstring injury.

"Scoring is always good for the confidence," Neymar said. "I hope to continue like that."

The win at Lyon lifted PSG to five wins from six in Ligue 1.

The champions are back in action on Wednesday, at home to 10th-placed Reims.