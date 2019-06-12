×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We can improve! Record-breaking 13-goal win does not satisfy USA boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    12 Jun 2019, 03:56 IST
jillellis - Cropped
USA women's coach Jill Ellis

United States head coach Jill Ellis was not getting carried away despite her side's record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand at the Women's World Cup.

Alex Morgan scored five goals as the world champions notched the biggest win in the tournament proper's history and sent a message to their rivals in the process on Tuesday.

Thailand were exceptionally poor, though, and Ellis acknowledged USA still have work to do if they are to retain their title in France.

"We're going to sit and look at some film. There's always things you can refine and polish," Ellis said.

"I'm not sure exactly what our next opponent [Chile] will do but teams sit low and it invites us on top of them a lot.

"It [this win] is how you want to start a tournament. You want to have that [winning] feeling.

"It's having players feeling good about the game. It is about building momentum, getting that first game under your belt – that feeling – that's going to be the biggest takeaway for us."

Ellis said she would have no problems keeping her players grounded, either, "because they are on a mission".

Advertisement

"This is one step in that. They understand that the mission matters most," she said.

Ellis understandably reserved special praise for five-goal hero Morgan and said it was "respectful" for her team to keep attacking until the final whistle, something they certainly did, scoring six times from the 74th minute.

"Alex tonight – I thought she was tight and tidy in the box. I thought she pulled the trigger well and again, [produced] some world class finishes," she added.

"That feeling – it's a self-belief, it's a confidence, it's an energy – call it what you want but goalscorers have to feel that. When you have a deluge of goals like that, it's a good feeling.

"Every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against them. It's a tournament where goal differential is a criteria."

USA face Chile on Sunday ahead of a much-anticipated Group F fixture against Sweden.

Advertisement
Barcelona's Champions League exit does not improve Real Madrid's season - Zidane
RELATED STORY
Argentina manager names starting XI vs Nicaragua; says Albiceleste can win Copa America if "Messi does what he does every Sunday"
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Barcelona can improve next season
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Alex Morgan and USA train ahead of Women's World Cup match against Thailand
RELATED STORY
Hudson-Odoi needs to improve - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Spurs boss Pochettino: We believe we can beat any team
RELATED STORY
Lloris urges beaten Tottenham not to 'throw everything in the bin'
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: 'USA will remember us' -Thailand plan to create shock in World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Davies does not fear Sane competition at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us