×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We deserved the scoreline - Emery 'happy' as Arsenal restore confidence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    01 Jan 2019, 23:53 IST
Unai Emery_cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Unai Emery felt Arsenal were not flattered by a 4-1 scoreline against Fulham, despite enduring some nervy moments in the New Year's Day win at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners responded well to their 5-1 mauling on Merseyside at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday, with the home victory pushing them to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Yet Fulham did not make life easy for their hosts, Ryan Sessegnon missing two excellent opportunities before Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead but Claudio Ranieri's side hit back through Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes, forcing Arsenal to weather a shaky period before easing clear with two late goals. 

"We wanted to win and this result will give confidence," Emery told BBC Sport. "We continued to push and create chances and we can be happy.

"It is normal for the fans to have some doubt at 2-1, but the team continued to do their work and played our planned game.

"I thought we deserved the scoreline. We scored with different players and we can continue to build our identity with the players."

Aaron Ramsey converted a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit the post to make it 3-1, while the latter rounded out the scoring with a deflected strike to take his tally in the league this season to 14.

Advertisement

Midfielder Xhaka was pleased to help his side return to winning ways, particularly with London derbies against West Ham and Chelsea to come after an FA Cup third-round tie at Blackpool this weekend.

"After a bad game against Liverpool, we want to show a good game and to improve," the Switzerland international said. 

"Fulham have a new coach and a good team. We were a bit nervous at 2-1, but 4-1 makes us happy.

"We can learn a lot from the game against Liverpool - they are a good team this year - but we have West Ham away and then Chelsea at home which is a tough schedule."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery 'only 50 per cent happy' with Liverpool draw
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19-Fulham v Arsenal: 4 Things we observed from...
RELATED STORY
Emery happy for Torreira to risk Liverpool ban
RELATED STORY
Emery excited for Nelson's Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery hails Torreira's Arsenal development
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will bounce back from their current...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 is definitely achievable for Unai Emery and Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us