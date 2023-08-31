"We had a good run", "Getting grouped" - Manchester United fans react as they get drawn with Bayern Munich in UCL group stage

Manchester United fans on Twitter expressed their concern after their team were grouped alongside Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League draw. As of now, the Red Devils have been slotted into Group A with Bayern and Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Erik ten Hag's side secured qualification for the tournament after finishing third in the Premier League last season. They were part of Pot 2, alongside teams like Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Apart from Bayern and Copenhagen, the teams that can join them as the fourth side in Group A are Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle, Union Berlin, Antwerp and Lens.

Manchester United fans expressed their dejection at being drawn into the group with Bayern. One fan stated that it was a good run, while fans of other teams claimed that the Red Devils would face elimination in the group stages itself.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is the last time that the Champions League will be played as a 32-team tournament. From the 2024-25 season, it will become a 36-team tournament with a Swiss format.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United pursuit of Serie A star

Amrabat is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest news on Manchester United's pursuit of a loan deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. According to the reporter, the Serie A side are keen on selling the player on a permanent basis and not keen on a loan move.

In an interview with CaughtOffside, he said:

“Despite reports, I’m told that Manchester United have not sent any loan deal bid for Sofyan Amrabat,”

“The only thing that happened yesterday was that Man United had conversations, via intermediaries, with Fiorentina. They didn’t send an official bid, but Fiorentina have been clear that they could be open to a loan move, though only if there is an obligation to buy clause. They basically want a permanent transfer, and would accept a loan-to-buy deal.

“So now it’s on United, but for now there is no loan bid, that’s something all my sources are denying. Let’s see what happens but for now Amrabat remains a top target for Man United and talks will continue.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Moroccan for a long time. The player is reportedly keen on the move as the side want to add another midfielder after signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Apart from Amrabat, ten Hag's side are also looking to bring a left-back on a short-term deal. They have targetted Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon.