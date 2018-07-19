Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'We have to collect their bones': Klopp fears post-World Cup injury

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
52   //    19 Jul 2018, 18:40 IST

London, July 19 (AFP) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears the gruelling demands of international football are putting players at such risk that "we have to collect their bones" during the coming season.

Klopp is preparing for the start of the new Premier League campaign without a number of Liverpool stars who are on holiday following international duty at the World Cup.

But there is little time for players who featured in Russia to rest and then get back to peak fitness because the Premier League kicks off on August 10.

Adding to the problem is the presence of UEFA's new Nations League, which replaces the usual rounds of international friendlies and begins on September 6.

Klopp feels Liverpool, and every other club with a host of internationals, are in danger of paying a heavy price for the demands placed on their stars, with injuries certain to be caused by the lack of quality recovery time.

"I don't want to get too football political but if they don't stop with these games -- they are now making it the Nations Cup to make it more important -- then all these players who played at the World Cup have to go there again," Klopp said.

"We had four players in the (World Cup) semis, which is OK, we can deal with that. Tottenham had nine players in the semis. I have no clue how they will do it. That's a big challenge. It's a really tough thing to deal with and in the future we have to change it.

"They play the World Cup, then the Nations Cup, next summer is the final of the Nations Cup, which is really crazy. Everything is now so important in football and we have to collect their bones afterwards, more or less." - Hard fight -

==============

Klopp expects to be without Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, who made the World Cup final, and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who played in the semi-finals in Russia, for Liverpool's opening game of the season against West Ham.

"It was a hard fight to convince him that he needed a holiday. I knew it would happen. On the phone I said 'crazy'. Jordan needs a holiday so that means August 5 he will be back. Dejan had a party in Croatia and played a day later, so he will be back on August 6," he said.

"That would mean five days training after three weeks' holiday. I hope we are in a situation where we don't need to think about using these two." Trent Alexander-Arnold could be involved, though, with the 19-year-old full-back appearing in only one of England's games.

"With Trent I have a special agreement. He wanted to be in earlier as well. As he's very young I said 'OK, have two weeks' holiday and then we'll speak and see'," Klopp said.

"If you asked Trent he would be good to join us in Evian (for their training camp). But I'm not sure I will do that. I want to have them desperately but the season is really long

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Salah injury update: Egyptian FA calm World Cup fears
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Klopp fears Salah will miss World Cup
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Neymar still has fears over foot injury ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
No clue - Klopp defiant over Can to Juventus claims
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Have England been Perennially unfortunate...
RELATED STORY
Ozil calms fears over World Cup fitness
RELATED STORY
5 Brendan Rodgers signings who have thrived under Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
5 great players who could have won the World Cup had they...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho's pre-season fears mount with Sanchez sidelined
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us