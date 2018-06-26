We know they will score - Coates puts faith in Cavani and Suarez

A last-16 meeting with Portugal awaits Uruguay and Sebastian Coates knows Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez can be relied upon to deliver.

Omnisport NEWS News 26 Jun 2018, 23:39 IST 22 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Uruguay duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were both on target for Uruguay on Monday and Sebastian Coates is placing his trust in the duo to come good again in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Oscar Tabarez's side secured top spot in Group A with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia in Samara, Suarez sweeping home an early free-kick before Cavani lashed in from close range in the final minute.

In the second round, Uruguay will meet Group B runners-up Portugal, who toiled to a 1-1 draw with Iran to allow Spain to steal in and take first place.

Centre-back Coates replaced the injured Jose Gimenez alongside Diego Godin for the clash against the hosts, and dealt admirably with the considerable physical threat of Artem Dzyuba as Uruguay completed a 100 per cent group-stage campaign without conceding a goal.

Histórico 100 partidos

14 partidos MUNDIAL @1_Muslera_25 UN GIGANTE del



Historical 100 games

14 World Cup games @1_Muslera_25 a top goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/dKeAOGcFzR — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 25, 2018

"We know we have to defend and they [Suarez and Cavani] will score," Coates told reporters.

"For us, it is perfect. If we defend well, we know we will score.

"We have a good team, and you know when you see Luis and Edi running you just hit them."