'We might just be the surprise team' – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale

Leicester City need to be the Champions League's surprise packets, manager Craig Shakespeare said.

by Omnisport News 15 Mar 2017, 09:54 IST

Leicester City celebrate

Craig Shakespeare urged Leicester City to be the "surprise team" of the Champions League after their stunning win over Sevilla.

Premier League champions last season under Claudio Ranieri, Leicester are putting together another fairytale run, this time in Europe.

Goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton saw them beat Sevilla 2-0 at King Power Stadium for a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

With European heavyweights sure to be awaiting them in the quarter-finals, Shakespeare called on Leicester to cause further shocks.

"We know there's going to be some terrific teams, as there was in the previous rounds. Sevilla's record is there for all to see," he said.

"We might just be the surprise team but we know the quality of teams in there is getting down to the real serious business now."

Morgan and Albrighton struck before Samir Nasri was sent off in a blow to Sevilla's chances.

But they still needed heroics from Kasper Schmeichel, who saved a Steven N'Zonzi penalty late on.

Shakespeare was proud of the way his team put their LaLiga opponents out of their comfort zone.

"We needed to make sure we kept a cool head, but also kept a competitive edge," he said.

"We wanted to try and make it as uncomfortable as we could for Sevilla. We didn't want them playing their passing game, and I thought we did that really well."

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also into the last eight, with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid potentially joining them.