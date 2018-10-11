×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We never considered Rakitic sale, insists Barcelona sporting director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
84   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:11 IST
rakitic-cropped
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona never had any desire to sell Ivan Rakitic in pre-season despite reports to the contrary, according to the club's sporting director Pep Segura.

Rakitic played a starring role as Croatia reached the World Cup final at Russia 2018, and his performances prompted apparent interest from some other big clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain were reported to be particularly keen on the 30-year-old, with speculation suggesting they were willing to trigger his €125million release clause.

There were even murmurings of Barca being open to selling the midfielder given his age and the fact he was criticised for some below-par performances last season.

Segura is adamant such claims were nonsense, though he conceded Rakitic did have an offer from a club outside of LaLiga.

"We did not contemplate his exit," Segura told Sport. "We knew that he had an option from a foreign club, but we had no interest in him going.

"In Spanish football, there's a complex weapon with the release clauses. We're the only league with [mandatory] release clauses and the danger [that the clauses are triggered] is there, but neither the club nor player wanted him to leave."

One player who arrived at Camp Nou in the transfer window was Malcom, who Barca pipped Roma to the signing of.

But since his €41m switch from Bordeaux, the Brazilian has featured just twice in LaLiga – both times as a substitute.

Some fans are concerned after coach Ernesto Valverde said he was the club's signing, seemingly insinuating the 21-year-old winger was not a player he asked for.

"Nothing [is wrong with Malcom] – he's young," Segura added. "We signed him because he has talent.

"Now he's not getting minutes, but there's no problem with [the] staff or anyone. He will have minutes because the season is long.

"Ernesto is also a person at the club. All the decisions are taken together. Valverde never said that in the sense you interpret it.

"He has the maximum respect for all the players and would never take steps to break the equilibrium in the dressing room."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona transfer news: 3 Reasons why Ivan Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona Transfer News: Another Brazilian target,...
RELATED STORY
We were superior against Valencia - Rakitic frustrated...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic: Barcelona superstar Messi different to other...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic confirms he will stay at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 ways Rakitic brings a new dimension at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Rakitic lauds 'world's best' Modric
RELATED STORY
Rakitic: I deserve a new Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
13 Oct MAL BUR 12:30 AM Mali vs Burundi
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow FAR AZE 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan
Tomorrow KOS MAL 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Malta
Tomorrow RUS SWE 01:15 AM Russia vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us