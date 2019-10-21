We're not playing basketball! – Solskjaer insists there was no foul before Rashford goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoffed at Jurgen Klopp's claim Manchester United's goal in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool should not have stood due to a foul, the Norwegian reminding his counterpart they are not playing basketball.

United controversially took the lead late in the first half at Old Trafford when Marcus Rashford converted from Daniel James' cross.

But Liverpool were angered by the failure to award them a free-kick in the build-up after Victor Lindelof appeared to catch Divock Origi.

After a VAR review, it was decided referee Martin Atkinson did not need to consult a replay, allowing the goal to stand despite Liverpool's protests.

Klopp said he was "100 per cent sure VAR would overrule it", convinced Lindelof had fouled Origi, but Solskjaer would not entertain such opinions.

"No chance," Solskjaer said when asked if he felt it was a foul.

"We’re not playing basketball. He touched him, but it's not a clear and obvious error. I don't think it's a foul."

While the contest may not have been a classic that contained remarkable individual displays, Solskjaer was impressed with the pair who combined for United's goal.

James' pace troubled Liverpool's defence, while Rashford's direct running and off-the-ball movement kept the visiting backline guessing.

"[His] best game for ages, maybe in the 10 months with me," Solskjaer said of Rashford.

"His runs off the shoulder, he chases, defends well, holds the ball. There was a nice little race with [Virgil] Van Dijk in the corner, where you could see the boy is growing and getting stronger.

"[James] has a great attitude, no fear. He's brave, he gets kicked and gets up again. He's a nightmare to play against when he gets space. The boy has been a delight to work with, and him and Marcus played well."