×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

We will see Busquets on the bench - Guardiola backs Barca star to be boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
256   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:52 IST
SergioBusquets - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets

Pep Guardiola has tipped Barcelona great Sergio Busquets to follow him into coaching.

Busquets made his landmark 500th appearance for the Blaugrana during last weekend's 1-1 draw against LaLiga title rivals Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola handed the Spain international his first-team break at Camp Nou, having also coached him while in charge of Barcelona B during the 2007-08 season.

Busquets went on to make Guardiola's old position at the base of the Barca midfield his own and the Manchester City manager feels the 30-year-old has a future in the dugout.

"I was a lucky guy," Guardiola said, reflecting on his time working with Busquets ahead of the Premier League champions' match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I would not say it was easy because in the position he started to play, he won that position in front of [Yaya] Toure. That's why Toure came here to play here.

"At the end it was not complicated because we were together the year before in the fourth division in the second team.

"We knew what he could do and after that it belongs to him. What he has done in his career is because he is so clever, so good.

"He has to be so proud. Playing 500 games at Barcelona is not easy. Hopefully he can play many, many more years but he is not a teenager anymore.

"Sooner or later he will become a manager. We will see Busquets on the bench."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to...
RELATED STORY
Man City offered to triple Messi's wages - Al Mubarak...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino reflects on early successes against Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola can repeat Barcelona success at Man City - Xavi
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Title race could be like Nadal, Federer and...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola targets Barca, Bayern dominance with Premier...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: I never asked Manchester City to buy Messi
RELATED STORY
5 clubs with the best defense in the world this season
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Are football clubs becoming businesses now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us