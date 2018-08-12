Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Welbeck tested in makeshift left-back role for Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.70K   //    12 Aug 2018, 13:38 IST
danny welbeck - cropped
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has been tested in a left-back role for Arsenal ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, head coach Unai Emery has said.

Welbeck has struggled for regular football since joining from Manchester United in 2015, making only 12 starts in the top flight last season.

The 27-year-old has often been praised for his versatility and it seems Emery is keen to embrace this quality as he prepares for his first competitive game as Gunners boss.

With Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac expected to miss the visit of champions City to Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Welbeck has been trialled as a full-back during training.

"Danny Welbeck is one of the players who has a multi-position possibility," Emery said. "Right-winger, left-winger, striker, and also yesterday [Thursday] he worked with us at left-back – his performance was good! I like this spirit."

Welbeck is among the players to have been tipped to leave Arsenal before the European transfer window closes on August 31, with David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Joel Campbell also expected to move on.

Emery, though, wants to keep the England international and suggested there could be no further exits.

"I said to him when he [Welbeck] arrived with us after the holidays, I want the best performance in his career from this player – and to work for that," he said.

"[We will be] helping with his quality and also getting better with his quality and his data in this year. More goals, more assists. Working to help when we need quick pressing against the opposition.

"For me it's clear. [On Thursday] the transfer window closed and our players will stay with us."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery's three-man summer...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Emery wants Bayern star, Welbeck...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal launch stunning bid for World Cup star
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Arsenal can line up next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal are the Premier League's dark horses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us