Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic's arrival confirmed

Nikola Kalinic's move to AC Milan from Fiorentina is imminent after Vincenzo Montella's side welcomed him on Twitter.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 22:50 IST

Nikola Kalinic playing for Fiorentina

AC Milan have confirmed Nikola Kalinic's impending arrival from Fiorentina.

The Croatia international was welcomed by Milan in a Twitter post on Sunday, which included a graphic that read "NK, welcome to AC Milan" and showed a purple and white background, the colours of Fiorentina, changing to red and black.

Reports in Italy suggest Kalinic is set to undergo his medical on Monday, after which his move will be completed if there are no complications.

The forward will reportedly cost Milan a total of €25million, made up of an initial €5m loan fee and an obligation to buy for €20m at the end of the season, becoming the club's 11th signing of a dramatic transfer window.

Kalinic has spent the last two seasons with Fiorentina, scoring 27 Serie A goals.

The 29-year-old will compete with fellow new arrival Andre Silva for starting striker duties at Milan, with youngster Patrick Cutrone also still at the club.

Vincenzo Montella's side, who have also been linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Diego Costa, allowed Carlos Bacca to join Villarreal on loan with an option to buy on Wednesday to facilitate the Kalinic deal.

Milan are in action away to Crotone later on Sunday, their opening match of the new Serie A season.