Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur FC battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Newcastle Jets last week. Alex Paulsen's 15th-minute own goal put the Jets ahead, while Kosta Barbarouses drew the game level in the 71st minute.

Macarthur, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Sydney FC. They were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute but went ahead in first half injury time despite their numerical disadvantage. They held on to their lead even after being reduced to nine men following Tommy Smith's 67th-minute dismissal.

The victory left them in fourth spot, having garnered 41 points from 26 games. Wellington, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 50 points to show for their efforts after 26 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Wellington lead 6-2.

Their most recent clash in February saw Wellington claim a 2-1 away win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Wellington's last seven league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Macarthur's last four league games have seen 18 yellow cards and three red cards issued.

Four of Macarthur's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur Prediction

Wellington are aiming to enter the playoffs as regular season champions and hold a one-point advantage over Central Coast Mariners, having played one game more. Giancarlo Italiano's side have the best home record in the league, with 29 points garnered from 12 games.

Macarthur, by contrast, have the second-best away record, having garnered 21 points from 12 games. The Bulls' games this season have averaged 13.1 corner kicks per game, the highest in the league.

Expect Wellington to claim all three points with a multi-goal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wellington 3-1 Macarthur

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corners