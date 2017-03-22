Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels the Emirates side are not in as bad a situation as some make it out to be.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 21:24 IST

Arsene Wenger has downplayed the significance of Arsenal's struggles this season by pointing out that a team like Liverpool have never won the title in the Premier League era.

Arsenal have dropped to sixth place in the table following their 3-1 loss at West Brom last weekend, while they crashed out of the Champions League following a 10-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Wenger, however, feels Arsenal's situation is not as bad as some make it out to be, stressing the quality of the other teams in the Premier League these days makes it difficult to consistently win trophies.

"We are going through a difficult period in results, so I think it is important to focus and get it right again," Wenger, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, told beIN Sports.

"We suffer a lot at the moment but when you take a bit of distance and put things into perspective; we have two games in hand, we are in a semi-final of the FA Cup, so our season will be decided by how well we respond to the difficult period.

"You can basically say that if you do not win the Premier League then it is not a successful season, and I can understand that. But you have clubs like Liverpool who have never won the Premier League who are a big club; Manchester City, United, this year it will be won by Chelsea.

"No matter how many there are, each year only one team wins it.

"Of course it will be a disappointment not to win the championship, but you have to go as far and do as well as you can.

"We have to fight to finish as high as we can and then let other people judge. My job is not to judge, it is to produce and let other people judge. But I think if you look at where the club was when I arrived and where it is today, I am quite proud of what I did for the club."