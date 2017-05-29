Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal

Arsene Wenger said Arsenal's FA Cup win was the perfect example of what his team could do.

by Omnisport News 29 May 2017, 05:35 IST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his team's FA Cup win was the best presentation he could give for a new contract.

Wenger's men claimed the trophy for the third time in four seasons with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

The Frenchman's future has been debated for months, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

While that remains unclear, Wenger said the win against Chelsea was the perfect example of what Arsenal were capable of under his guidance.

"The best presentation is to watch the game," he said.

"I've played until the end of my contract... I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment.

"For me, the contract does not have special meaning but, because of the debate, maybe I should have sorted that out earlier."

The FA Cup victory was Wenger's seventh in charge of Arsenal, taking him one clear of former Aston Villa boss George Ramsay for most won by a manager.

Wenger, 67, remains as hungry as ever to be successful, saying: "I have desire. I love my job. I love to win, I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do.

"I invite you one day to live with me and one thing you cannot question is my commitment."