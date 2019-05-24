×
Wenger plans football return, unsure about role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    24 May 2019, 06:54 IST
arsenewenger-cropped
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is eager to return to football, but the former Arsenal boss is unsure if his comeback will be in management.

Wenger, 69, ended a 22-year stay with the Premier League side at the end of last season before stepping away from management for this campaign.

The Frenchman, who has reportedly turned down numerous opportunities, said he would return, although he is unsure in just what role.

"I will go back into football, for sure," Wenger told The Guardian.

"In what position I don't know, whether that is as a manager or not. The appetite, the desire, is still there."

Wenger, who led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, said he would quickly decide what kind of position he wanted.

"Originally I said I want to manage straight away again. After that I thought maybe I take a little distance," he said.

"I came to the conclusion that I want to share what I learned in my life. Because life is only useful if at some stage you share what you know. In what way will it be, will it be just winning football games or in another way? That's what I have to decide. That decision will come very quickly.

"Football is still my passion. That's the only thing I have a little bit of a feeling I know a little bit about."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
