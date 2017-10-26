Wenger sees Arsenal futures for both Nketiah and Walcott

Eddie Nketiah and Theo Walcott are at opposite ends of their Arsenal careers, but Arsene Wenger wants both to succeed at Emirates Stadium.

by Omnisport 26 Oct 2017, 20:07 IST

Arsenal's teenage sensation Eddie Nketiah

Arsene Wenger has called for patience when it comes to the development of Eddie Nketiah, while insisting Theo Walcott's future will not be impacted by the emergence of the new Arsenal star.

Nketiah struck twice against Norwich City on Tuesday - in just his second appearance for Arsenal - to secure his side's progression in the EFL Cup.

And his standout display has been the cause of some excitement at Emirates Stadium, but Wenger wants the 18-year-old to be given the opportunity to slowly find his feet at first team level.

"Of course, [Nketiah can make it] if he continues to develop," the Arsenal manager told a pre-match news conference ahead of a game against Swansea City.

"You cannot think that, because a guy scored two goals, he is ready to play in the Premier League, but there is some quality there you have to take care of."

1 - Eddie Nketiah (born 30/05/99) is the first player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed @Arsenal manager to score for the club. Youth. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2017

Walcott - another Arsenal attacker - has been reduced to a role on the fringes this term, failing to start a single Premier League game while Gunners great Ian Wright has called on him to leave the club.

But Wenger is determined that there remains a key part for Walcott to play at Arsenal.

"I do not want [Walcott] to move on," he said. "His time in the Premier League will come. We've gone into a rotation policy because we play Thursday-Sunday most of the time."