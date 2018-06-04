Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wenger still wants to coach but wary of 'crazy challenge'

The veteran Frenchman is reportedly a candidate to take over at Real Madrid, but Arsene Wenger has not decided his next move.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 03:20 IST
410
Arsene Wenger - cropped
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger says he is not sure he wants a "crazy challenge" but the former Arsenal manager is still keen on prolonging his distinguished coaching career.

After a near 22-year reign at Arsenal came to an end, Wenger has been linked with replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid following his fellow Frenchman's sudden exit.

Wenger previously claimed he rejected the chance to lead Madrid on multiple occasions, with the 68-year-old continuing to mull over his next move.

"Do I still have the desire to be a coach?" Wenger said to Telefoot. 

"It's the question I'm going to have to answer in the next two weeks.

"Do I have the desire to throw myself into another crazy challenge? I don't know. It's a job that requires total commitment. 

"I must give myself a little distance, which is something I've never done. I'll have to see how much I miss it."

While Arsenal opted for former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery to take over at Emirates Stadium, former club captain Patrick Vieira was among the reported contenders for the role.

And Wenger believes the New York City FC coach has a bright future in the game, having been linked with the vacancy at Nice following Lucien Favre's switch to Borussia Dortmund.

"I think he has the qualities to become a great coach," Wenger added. "But a great coach means a man in great pain too.

"People from outside only see the glamorous side, the trophies. Everything else, the every day, is the fight with oneself, with others, to convince.

"We must always question ourselves. It is a priesthood, a sacrifice of a life."

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football
