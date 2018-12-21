×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Werder Bremen admit flying drone over Hoffenheim training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    21 Dec 2018, 21:10 IST
baumann-cropped
Werder Bremen general manager Frank Baumann

Werder Bremen general manager Frank Baumann admitted the club flew a drone over Hoffenheim's training ground on Tuesday ahead of the two clubs' 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Hoffenheim spotted an object flying over their training base during their final session prior to Wednesday's clash and alerted it to the police.

The flying of drones over groups of people in Germany is prohibited, and it had been alleged that the drone was being used by a Werder scout.

Baumann did acknowledge Werder had someone in the area, though he insisted "anything that is illegal is unacceptable".

The club have now admitted Baumann, coach Florian Kohfeldt and analysts were behind the incident.

A statement on Werder's website read: "Werder Bremen briefly brought a drone into action last Tuesday during TSG Hoffenheim's training.

"This is the result of a conversation between Werder CEO Baumann, head coach Kohfeldt and employees of the analysis department."

Baumann took full responsibility for the use of the drone and apologised in a news conference on Friday.

Advertisement

"We discussed everything internally. I take responsibility for this," he said. "If the action in Hoffenheim led to a certain uncertainty on the training ground, then we would like to apologise for that.

"A drone was flown for a short period, but didn't fly over the pitch their team was training on. There was no threat. Everything has been resolved with Hoffenheim.

"We have done nothing illegal. That would go against our club principles. We apologise to Hoffenheim if the incident has unnerved them. This is all we have to say on the matter."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Borussia Dortmund 2 Werder Bremen 1: Alcacer and Reus...
RELATED STORY
Hummels out of Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga team of the week – Matchday 4
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Thiago back training with Bayern Munich squad
RELATED STORY
Bayern already benefitting from Coman return
RELATED STORY
Robben out until January as Bayern look to avoid serious...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Team of the Week – Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
6 Fantasy Bundesliga investments you could make for...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow BOR BOR 01:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach
Tomorrow BAY HER 08:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow RB- WER 08:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen
Tomorrow STU SCH 08:00 PM Stuttgart vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow HAN FOR 08:00 PM Hannover 96 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow NUR FRE 08:00 PM Nürnberg vs Freiburg
Tomorrow EIN BAY 11:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München
23 Dec AUG WOL 08:00 PM Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
23 Dec HOF MAI 10:30 PM Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us