Seeking to pick up their first Bundesliga win of the season, Werder Bremen and Mainz square off at the Weserstadion on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts were denied their first win of the new campaign, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Freiburg on Saturday. Ole Werner’s men have lost their three games this season, including a shock 3-2 loss against Viktoria Koln in the DFB Pokal first round on August 12.

Werder Bremen now return home, where they're winless in six league games, losing five, since a 2-0 win over Bochum in February.

Meanwhile, Mainz were denied their first league win of the season last time out. as they were held to a 1-1 dream by Eintracht Frankfurt at home. Before that, Svensson’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Elversberg in round one of the DFB Pokal on August 12. That came eight days before a 4-1 thrashing against Union Berlin in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

While Mainz will look to find their feet this weekend, they have struggled on the road. They're winless in five Bundesliga games, losing three, since a 3-0 win at Leipzig in April. Mainz are 13th in the standings while Werder are last.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings, Werder boasts a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Mainz have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Bo Svensson’s men are unbeaten in three games against Werder, winning twice since a 1-0 loss in December 2020.

Mainz have won their last three visits to the Weserstadion and are unbeaten in eight of their last nine, claiming five wins and three draws since November 2013.

Werder have lost all but one of their last six Bundesliga home games, with a 1-1 draw against Koln on May 20 being the exception.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction

Considering past results between Werder and Mainz, expect a cagey affair. Both sides are evenly matched on paper, so they could cancel out each other in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Mainz

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Mainz’s last nine outings.)