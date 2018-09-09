Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
320   //    09 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST
LeroySane - cropped
Germany international Leroy Sane

Timo Werner has defended Leroy Sane and feels the Manchester City forward can be as important for Germany as Kylian Mbappe is for France.

Sane was omitted from Joachim Low's squad for the World Cup but returned to the fold for the Nations League match against Russia 2018's triumphant team Les Bleus.

However, the 22-year-old's on-pitch body language was questioned by Toni Kroos and he left the squad ahead of the friendly against Peru on Sunday, later confirming it was due to the birth of his daughter.

Werner believes Sane has the attributes to become a key player for Germany, likening him to France star Mbappe.

"I've known him for a long time and played with him in the Under-19s and he always gave everything in games," Werner told Bild am Sonntag.

"Like Mbappe, he can be a huge weapon with his speed and agility."

The RB Leipzig striker went further in his effusive praise of Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe, claiming he will be the sport's leading star when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots.

Werner said: "He's just impressive, even though he's two or three years younger than me. And I'm very young.

"If at some point Messi and Ronaldo should leave, he is certainly one of those who will fill this gap. His potential is breath-taking.

"His speed and ball control are incredible. You have to envy everyone who has him on their team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Sane confirms birth of daughter
RELATED STORY
Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Sane, Aubameyang, Morata, Shaqiri – What Do They Have In...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola explains axing Sane for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
Sane motivated to prove Low wrong
RELATED STORY
5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big...
RELATED STORY
Mahrez arrival leaves Sane delighted
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us