Werner scores 2 again, Leipzig tightens grip on 4th place

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Dec 2018, 22:33 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner again scored twice to help Leipzig consolidate fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 home win over Mainz on Sunday.

Yussuf Poulsen also scored twice as Leipzig maintained its unbeaten record at home this season and stayed two points behind Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund leads Bayern and Gladbach by nine points after 15 rounds.

If Werner scores in the league, fans have got used to expecting another goal — with his 10 goals coming in five games.

The former Stuttgart striker sealed Leipzig's win in the 74th and claimed his second goal in the 88th off an assist from Poulsen, who grabbed two goals in five minutes in the first half.

Karim Onisiwo pulled one back before the break for Mainz, which remained 10th.

Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Bayer Leverkusen later Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Werner repeats double trick as Leipzig goes 3rd in Germany
Leipzig routs promoted Nuremberg 6-0 despite missed penalty
Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe
3 Players who could replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
US midfielder Tyler Adams joining Bundesliga team Leipzig
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
Gotze needs fair judgement, says Werner
5 Things Germany Must Fix to Start Winning Games Again
Leipzig seal deal for New York Red Bulls midfielder Adams
