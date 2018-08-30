Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Bengal government announce cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Swapna Barman

PTI
NEWS
News
57   //    30 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for Swapna Barman, who won India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in heptathlon.

Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb today called on Swapna's family in Jalpaiguri and made her mother speak to the Chief Minister on phone, West Bengal Athletic Association secretary Kamal Maitra told PTI.

"The CM announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for Swapna. The minister (Deb) spent about half an hour at Swapna's house, and also assured them full support," Maitra said.

Swapna is likely to return around September 3-4 and the WBAA are also planning to felicitate the golden girl from Jalpaiguri, Maitra added.

The 21-year-old from Jalpaiguri scripted history in Jakarta when she achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India a first heptathlon gold in Asian Games.

Wishes poured in from all quarters including Bengal icon Sourav Ganguly, who congratulated Swapna on his official Twitter handle.

"Congratulations to Swapna Burman @Swapna_Barman96 ..for her gold ..we in India and Bengal are so happy and proud," Ganguly wrote.

Swapna is yet another story in Indian Olympic sports that has seen her battle poverty and physical difficulty to run with ill-fitting shoes that always pinch the six toes on each of her feet.

One of the four children of her parents, her story is a story of survival.

Her father Panchanan Barman pulled rickshaw van till a stroke forced him to stay at home, while mother Basana Devi worked as a maid and plucked leaves in tea garden.

Seeing his youngest daughter Swapna's interest in sport, her father Panchanan Barman, used to fix bamboo sticks on the field in the backyard of his tin-roofed house for her to practice high jump.

After returning from school, Swapna used to practice there and that's how her journey from Jalpaiguri to Jakarta began for her.

The family income was too meagre and there was no infrastructure for athletics but the biggest challenge was poverty.

Her mother Basana Devi used to encourage her after noticing her win the first prize in high jump among all the primary school.

To ensure that Swapna did not miss out on her practice, her mother used to drop her to Jalpaiguri Sports Complex ground.

Her brother, Asit Barman said Swapna had left SAI camp hostel in 2015 never to return to the athletics track, but her coach Subhas Sarkar dissuaded her from doing so and stood like a pillar of strength

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC sign Raju Gaikwad from Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: The Kolkata Derby, East...
RELATED STORY
AIFF suspends Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj for a...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC in talks with Pathachakra...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: East Bengal announce Quess Corp Ltd as new...
RELATED STORY
Son's last shot for military exemption at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs West Bengal...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign young defender Dinliana...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan AC vs West...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us