West Bengal’s Indian Football Association (IFA) partners with Sportradar Integrity Services

The Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body of football in the Indian state of West Bengal, earlier this month signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor and safeguard the integrity of their matches.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services’ Fraud Detection System (FDS) will be used to monitor all matches organised by IFA in the Premier Division A of the Calcutta Football League in order to detect and assess any abnormal betting activity. In addition, Sportradar will also provide integrity training to the IFA and its stakeholders to help ensure that the best practices are in place to protect and uphold the integrity of their competitions

The IFA is the first state or provincial football association in the region to officially partner with Sportradar Integrity Services, who are already partners with leading international sports federations such as FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, the International Cricket Council and the Indian Super League.

Speaking about the partnership, Honorary Secretary of IFA, Utpal Ganguly said: “We are proud to take the lead and embark on this partnership with Sportradar, the leading integrity service provider for sports across the world. Through this partnership, we have put out a powerful statement on IFA’s pro-active stance against match-fixing. In addition to the monitoring of IFA competitions through Sportradar’s FDS, Sportradar will also ensure that our stakeholders are well trained to further strengthen our integrity framework.”

Sportradar Integrity Services’ Director of Federation Services in Asia, Biplav Gautam added: “It is an honour to partner with the IFA and work with them to develop and protect ‘the beautiful game’ in an area with such a rich football history. As the global leader in sporting integrity, we make it our top priority to support our partners and help establish an effective framework to help minimize integrity related issues. We commend the IFA for their commitment to upholding the integrity of football within their competitions, and look forward to working closely with IFA and its stakeholders in order to put their competitions in the best position to flourish”.