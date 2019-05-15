×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Brom 1 Aston Villa 0 (2-2 agg, 3-4 on penalties): Steer's shoot-out saves send Smith's men to Wembley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
309   //    15 May 2019, 03:54 IST
Jed Steer - cropped
Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer

Jed Steer saved two spot-kicks as Aston Villa advanced to the Championship play-off final with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out triumph over a 10-man West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday.

Craig Dawson's first-half header left the aggregate score locked at 2-2 after 120 minutes but the visitors held their nerve from 12 yards to book a trip to Wembley for the second successive season.

Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi failed to convert before Tammy Abraham stroked home the decisive effort in a cruel end for Jimmy Shan's side, who had Chris Brunt sent off for a second yellow card in the 80th minute.

West Brom had returned from Saturday's 2-1 loss at Villa Park with work to do and found an unlikely route back into the tie when defender Dawson nodded in Holgate's long throw in the 29th minute.

Dean Smith's men almost gifted away a second beyond the interval as multiple ill-fated attempts at playing out from the back put them under needless pressure.

But the odds swung in their favour when Brunt earned a second booking for scything down John McGinn, and only former Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's brilliant denial of Albert Adomah prevented the match from being settled inside 90 minutes.

West Brom hung on throughout 30 minutes of extra time, but Steer's twin saves in the shoot-out meant Adomah's subsequent miss counted for little.

Villa's hopes for Premier League promotion will now rest on a May 27 date with either Leeds United or Derby County, the winner of which will be decided at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Leeds hold a 1-0 first-leg lead over Frank Lampard's outfit.

Advertisement
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 1: Grealish decides derby after fan attack
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich back on top as Aston Villa thrash Derby
RELATED STORY
Bremen wins on penalties to send Dortmund out of German Cup
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa v Coventry City: 20 years on from the Premier League's last all-English XI
RELATED STORY
West Brom 0 Sheffield United 1: Dowell sends Blades back to second
RELATED STORY
Chelsea hero Kepa enjoys Wembley row redemption
RELATED STORY
Kepa defies coach as Chelsea loses to City in final shootout
RELATED STORY
10 Best English Footballers of all Time
RELATED STORY
West Brom striker Gayle given two-game ban for diving
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us