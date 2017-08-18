West Brom don't need to sell Evans - Pulis responds to Manchester City bid

Manchester City will have to up their offer for Jonny Evans, with Tony Pulis insisting West Brom do not need to sell.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 14:20 IST

West Brom defender Jonny Evans

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has confirmed the club have rejected an offer from Manchester City for Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans.

Former Manchester United defender Evans was reportedly the subject of an £18million bid as Pep Guardiola looks to further bolster his defensive options at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League trip to Burnley, Pulis was happy to discuss City's interest in Evans and does not expect any agitation behind the scenes from the 29-year-old.

"We've turned down an offer for Jonny," he said, while telling reporters Evans will have a late fitness test on a hamstring injury before heading to Turf Moor.

"We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer.

"We don't want to sell him. We don't need to sell him."



TP gives an update on transfer speculation surrounding Jonny Evans...#WBA pic.twitter.com/ZH8ksVVtXP — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 18, 2017

"Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. Jonny is happy here and wants to get on with his football.

"Until all parties agree, nothing will happen. He's happy here. Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are."

Pulis conceded Albion would "have to sell" Evans if any bid from City became high enough, while he also confirmed an approach for Tottenham centre-back Kevin Wimmer but acknowledged the two parties are some way short of reaching an agreement.

"I think every player is for sale at the right price," he added.

"I think it's absolutely crazy to say a club like West Brom won't sell players if people are going to put an enormous amount of money in front of you. It's down to market forces."

West Brom will be without Evans' fellow defender Gareth McAuley and midfielder James Morrison due to respective thigh and knee injuries at the weekend, but veteran holding player Gareth Barry is available after his arrival from Everton.

"It's taken a while to get Gareth in but we've done it and I'm delighted," Pulis said of the ex-Aston Villa, Manchester City and England man. "He's got a lot of medals.

"The doc did a medical on him the other day and said he's got a heart like a 25-year-old. He's a specimen."