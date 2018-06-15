West Brom handed Luton EFL Cup test, Bielsa's Leeds host Bolton

The first round of the 2018-19 EFL Cup will see relegated West Brom entertain Luton Town at The Hawthorns.

West Brom boss Darren Moore

Relegated West Brom will begin their EFL Cup campaign against League One Luton Town, while Marcelo Bielsa's first taste of the competition will come as Leeds United host Bolton Wanderers.

The Baggies entered in the first-round draw after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, with fellow relegated sides Stoke City and Swansea City given a bye.

Darren Moore – who was handed the permanent manager's job after impressing following Alan Pardew's departure – will welcome League One new boys Luton to The Hawthorns in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Hours after appointing Bielsa, Leeds were drawn at home to fellow Championship side Bolton, while Frank Lampard's first taste of cup football as a manager will come at Boundary Park as Derby County travel to Oldham Athletic.

Bristol City will face Plymouth Argyle for the second successive season, the Robins hoping they can replicate their run to the semi-finals in 2017-18 that included a memorable victory over Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers – promoted back to the Football League last month – were drawn against Bradford City and Walsall respectively.

EFL Cup first-round draw in full:

Northern section

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Tranmere Rovers v Walsall

Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Macclesfield Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Rochdale

Sheffield United v Hull City

Nottingham Forest v Bury

Middlesbrough v Notts County

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers

Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley

Port Vale v Lincoln City

Preston North End v Morecambe

Oldham Athletic v Derby County

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Barnsley



Southern section

Millwall v Gillingham

Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon

Cheltenham Town v Colchester United

Yeovil Town v Aston Villa

Southend United v Brentford

Reading v Birmingham City

Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town

Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers

Norwich City v Stevenage

Exeter City v Ipswich Town

MK Dons v Charlton Athletic

West Brom v Luton Town

Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Cambridge United v Newport County

QPR v Peterborough United

Oxford United v Coventry City