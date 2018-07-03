Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Brom sign Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
257   //    03 Jul 2018, 22:44 IST
Sam Johnstone
West Brom's new signing Sam Johnstone

West Brom have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United in a deal reported to be worth £10million.

Johnstone has had numerous loans in the Championship, including spells at Aston Villa, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers, but failed to make a Premier League appearance for United.

And the 25-year-old will now have a chance to continue building his reputation at West Brom, who are reported to have paid an initial £6.5m.

Johnstone has signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns and is keen to get started at his new club.

"I'm happy to be here. I've spoken to a lot of people about the club and heard nothing but good things," Johnstone told the West Brom website.

"It's good to get through the door. I've played Championship games and won a promotion from League One with Preston but always seemed to end up back at Manchester United or going somewhere else.

"Now it's time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here."

Head coach Darren Moore added: "Sam is young and determined to be the best keeper he can possibly be - he's hungry to do that with us at Albion.

"We've had him targeted from the outset and we're all delighted to have him on board. He buys into exactly what we are trying to achieve and will hopefully represent the shape of things to come."

Johnstone's arrival could hasten the departure of another ex-United goalkeeper, Ben Foster.

Former England international Foster has been linked with a switch to Watford, while United are reportedly ready to replace Johnstone with Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 3 things that went wrong...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion 0-1: Player...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United eye Premier League goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United must sign Marko Arnautovic
RELATED STORY
5 Moments Manchester United Fans Would Like To Forget...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United make £70...
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Manchester United against...
RELATED STORY
Is Jose Mourinho's time at Manchester United coming to an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us