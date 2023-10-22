West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023 

West Bromwich Albion host Queens Park Rangers at the Hawthorns on Tuesday (October 24) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain in playoff reckoning. West Brom drew goalless with newly promoted Plymouth Argyle in their last game, failing to register a shot on target. West Brom are ninth in the league table with 17 points from 12 games.

QPR, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal campaign, finding themselves in the drop zone. They lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, conceding twice inside 15 minutes before Jack Clarke-Salter headed home a consolation.

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 competitive meetings between the two sides, with West Brom leading 23-17. Their last matchup ended 2-2.

West Brom have lost one of their last eight games in the fixture.

QPR are without a clean sheet in four games.

QPR are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Championship this season, netting nine times.

The Hoops have the joint-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 22 times.

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost one of their last seven. They have lost just one of their six home games this season.

QPR, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have lost their last two away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 QPR

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - QPR to concede first: Yes (QPR have conceded the first goal in five of their last six games.)