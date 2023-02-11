West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez combine to score | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 11.

The Hammers have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games across competitions. They were the first side to score against Newcastle in the league since October in a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park. David Moyes fielded a strong lineup as he looked to win back-to-back home games against Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five games across competitions. Their last two league games have been goalless draws, leaving them with some ground to cover if they are to play in European competitions next season. However, with several new signings onboard, Graham Potter fielded a strong lineup.

Chelsea made a positive start to the game and passed the ball around well. They stayed compact and this lineup seemed to gel well together as they moved the ball forward. Joao Felix was a livewire from the start and seemingly put his team ahead after 11 minutes. However, the flag was raised for offside. The Portuguese did get his reward shortly after, cushioning a pass from Enzo Fernandez to make it 1-0.

Despite taking the lead, the visitors did not maintain pressure and continue pushing. Instead, them seemed to sit back and lose focus. This allowed West Ham to get back into the game fairly easily. Jarrod Bowen directed a header towards the back post from a cross, where Emerson Palmieri came steaming in to equalize after 28 minutes.

The teams shared equal attacking momentum from that point until the end of the first period as they were tied at 1-1.

Both teams made feisty starts to the second period as they looked to gain control of the proceedings. Both sides were shown one yellow card apiece before both David Moyes and Graham Potter turned to their respective benches to alter the course of the game.

Chelsea kept 73% possession of the ball in the second half and attempted three shots, but failed to hit the target. Despite having just 27% of the ball, the Hammers attempted four shots but could not hit the target either. There was drama late in the game as Tomas Soucek had a goal disallowed in the 83rd minute. He then seemed to have deliberately used his hand to block a shot but nothing was given following a VAR check.

West Ham and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw. On that note, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

Kepa had a fairly decent game in goal as he made one save and punched the ball clear once. He also played 27 passes with 96% accuracy.

Reece James - 7/10

James had an eventful game as he won five of his 13 duels, making two clearances and one interception in the process. He also played two key passes and two accurate long balls.

James played an important part in having West Ham's late goal disallowed as he nudged Declan Rice into an offside position just before the kick was taken.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Having signed a one-year contract extension this week, the Chelsea captain put in a good performance. He won two of his three duels and made five clearances.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile was a force to be reckoned with aerially as he won all six of his aerial duels. He also made four clearances and was the only Chelsea player to be booked.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella had a decent game as he won all five of his duels and also played two accurate long balls.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

Loftus-Cheek was strong in the tackle as he won seven of his nine duels. He also made four successful dribbles and two successful tackles.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

He made a bright start to the game and provided an assist for Chelsea's goal after 16 minutes. He also won four duels, playing one key pass and seven accurate long balls.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

Madueke had a decent game as he won four duels, played one long ball and attempted two shots, with one on target.

Joao Felix - 7.5/10

Felix broke through West Ham's defense multiple times and scored hist first goal for the club after 16 minutes. He won eight duels, playing two key passes and two accurate crosses. He also won eight duels.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk made a lovely recovery challenge in the build-up to his side's first goal. However, he was caught napping as Emerson made a free run at the back post to score the equalizer for the hosts.

Kai Havertz 6.5/10

Havertz had a decent game for Chelsea but helped more in the build-up than he did in front of goal. He attempted just one shot which was off-target. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy including one key pass.

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5/10

Ziyech replaced Mudryk and had a decent outing for the Blues.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell came on for Cucurella and added character to Chelsea's left flank as he played well.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount replaced Madueke and put in a decent performance.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

Gallagher replaced Loftus-Cheek and played well.

