Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Ham continue spending spree with Yarmolenko deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
381   //    11 Jul 2018, 17:22 IST
AndriyYarmolenko - cropped
Andriy Yarmolenko in action for Borussia Dortmund

West Ham have continued their close-season spending spree by completing a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

Ukraine international Yarmolenko arrives at London Stadium for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £17.5million (€20m), and has signed a four-year contract.

He follows Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and club-record signing Issa Diop in joining the Hammers, who will be led by Manuel Pellegrini in 2018-19.

"Of course, I am very happy to sign for West Ham. West Ham is a big club with good fans and I am happy to come to play in the Premier League," Yarmolenko told the club's official website.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and I know that an interesting project is being built here at West Ham.

"The team wants to achieve high things and I am excited for this challenge."

Dortmund snapped up Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev last August after Ousmane Dembele left for Barcelona.

He made 26 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions last term, but missed a large chunk of the second half of the season due to an Achilles injury.

"We thank Andriy for his commitment and wish him and his family all the best for the future," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

West Ham are reportedly hoping to bolster their ranks further with a £40m (€45m) move for Lazio playmaker Felipe Anderson.

Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2017-18
Pellegrini full of praise for West Ham new boy Wilshere
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich chief Hoeness rules out spending spree
RELATED STORY
Origi out to prove his worth at Liverpool following...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
RELATED STORY
5 of the most vivid moments of fair play in football history
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us